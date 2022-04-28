edie publishes new Communications Handbook for sustainability professionals

edie’s new Communications Handbook, published on Wednesday (27 April) as part of our 2022 Engagement Week editorial campaign, outlines how businesses of all sizes and sectors can be clearer in their sustainability-related marketing, engagement and communications.

Specifically, it sets out some of the most prominent environmental issues and terminologies in the business space and outlines how sustainability professionals can engage a range of internal and external stakeholders with this fast-evolving agenda. Topics covered are net-zero, climate adaptation, ESG, biodiversity and the circular economy.

For each topic, the Handbook provides insight on how sustainability teams can engage board members, other colleagues, suppliers and consumers.

Our hope is that this Handbook will help you to fine-tune your approach to crucial conversations – regardless of whether your organisation has an established strategy, is looking to re-invent its approach, or is just getting started on its sustainability communications journey.

Here is an excerpt from the Handbook’s foreword, written by edie’s senior reporter Sarah George: “Lockdown restrictions relating to Covid-19 forced many businesses to rethink their

role beyond creating a profit for stakeholders. We are doubtless entering a ‘new normal’ for sustainability strategies and related communications, in which increased ambition, action and transparency are crucial.

“Now is an important moment to get sustainability-related communications right – both internally and externally. This report provides practical advice and actionable tips for doing just that.”

This handbook is free to access. Click here to download your copy.