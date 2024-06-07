edie publishes new guide to onsite solar for businesses
Organisations exploring onsite solar solutions now have access to a new, free-to-download guide supporting them through the process.
This edie Insight guide, produced in partnership with Centrica Business Solutions, provides need-to-know information for organisations looking to invest in onsite solar technologies. It is free to download and suitable for organisations of all sizes and sectors.
The ongoing cost-of-living-crisis and the massive increases in energy costs over the last few years have seen many businesses look to improve energy resiliency in tandem with decarbonisation by prioritising onsite solutions at major sites.
Onsite solar is arguably one of the most popular solutions that businesses have turned to in order to increase self energy generation while decarbonising in line with ambitious net-zero goals.
But as more low-carbon solutions enter the market (many of which can be combined with solar to deliver even stronger results) businesses will still need to consider how and why solar could be a good fit for their organisation.
There are many considerations and challenges businesses will need to observe and overcome to implement changes and systems that help them get the best use out of onsite solar solutions.
This guide, produced in partnership with Centrica Business Solutions, answers all those questions and more. Click here to access your free-to-download copy.
