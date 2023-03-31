edie publishes new Sustainable Business Leadership report, tracking shared challenges and opportunities in 2023

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

Our Business Leadership Survey was hosted online in February 2022 and received 225 responses, primarily from sustainability and energy leaders working in-house in the UK.

This new free-to-download report summarises all the key findings, tracking:

Opinions on what personal traits sustainability leaders must embody in the 2020s

The impact of the energy and cost-of-living crises on sustainable business

Priorities for business investment in sustainability initiatives

And much more.

This report, hosted in association with Verco and the Charities Aid Foundation, also summarises all the key events and published articles and resources from edie’s Business Leadership Month (March 2023). It contains exclusives from the likes of Nigel Topping, Paul Polman and Elizabeth Wathuti.

This report includes an exclusive foreword from Forum For the Future’s chief executive Sally Uren, who writes: “There’s no doubt that business leadership and innovation has become critical in determining whether we will be successful in creating a better future in which both people and the planet can thrive.

“Yet all too often, vanilla sustainability strategies and tick-box approaches to ESG are falling short of the systemic and urgent transformation needed.

“The challenge is huge and so knowing where to focus based on an understanding of the barriers and opportunities to transformative change is key, which is where this report comes in.”

Concluding this report are expert viewpoints from the Charities Aid Foundation’s head of impact and advisory Ashling Chashmore and BSI’s group sustainability director Ghinwa Chammas.

Click here to download your copy of this report today.