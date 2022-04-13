First wave of speakers confirmed for edie’s ENGAGEMENT online sessions

You can login or register for an account to continue viewing edie content.

Hosted during edie’s special Engagement Week of online content and events, the Sustainability Reporting and Communications Sessions offer up an afternoon of live, interactive webinar presentations and discussions – all dedicated to helping sustainability and CSR professionals drive stakeholder engagement through robust reporting and captivating communications at a time when misinformation and uncertainty regarding the net-zero movement is rife.

The 2022 Sustainability Reporting and Communications Sessions take place on Thursday 28 April combine three interactive sessions into an afternoon of online discovery. Starting out with a live Q&A with industry experts and businesses on the best way to communicate and dispel myths around net-zero, done to case studies showcasing how businesses are engaging different stakeholders on key sustainability themes.

Each session will allow time for questions from the audience and will have 15-minute breaks in between.

1) ENGAGE Q&A: Dispelling sustainability myths and overcoming greenwash (12:30-1:30)

Synopsis:

Kicking off our Inspiration Sessions, a selection of CSR leaders and reporting and communications experts discuss how businesses can identify and explain their purpose in a transparent way in the age of disinformation and concerns that greenwash is gripping current corporate strategies.

Discussion points:

Dispelling some key myths about the net-zero transition

Taking a purpose-led approach

How to avoid greenwash in 2022

Speakers:

Matt Mace , Content Editor, edie (CHAIR)

, Content Editor, edie (CHAIR) Sally Smith, Sustainability and ESG Director, Upfield

Sustainability and ESG Director, Upfield Richard Hagan, Managing Director, Crystal Doors

Managing Director, Crystal Doors Anna Lungley, Chief Sustainability Officer, Dentsu International

Chief Sustainability Officer, Dentsu International Carol Somper, Sustainability Director JRP Solutions

2) The Communications Power Hour: Behaviour Change Case Studies to drive embed sustainability across the business (1:45-2:45)

Synopsis:

Our second Inspiration Session offers up a series of never-before-seen, quick-fire case studies, hearing from some of the individuals and organisations that are sharing success as to how they’ve embedded their sustainability targets into the day-to-day actions of the business.

Discussion points:

Tips to get the board on board

Telling the right story, to the right people, at the right time

Measuring success: what does embedded sustainability look like?

Speakers:

Sarah George , Senior Reporter, edie (CHAIR)

, Senior Reporter, edie (CHAIR) ADDITIONAL SPEAKERS TO BE ANNOUNCED

3) 45-Minute Masterclass: TCFD disclosure: looking beyond compliance (3-3:45)

Synopsis:

Our third and final Inspiration Session will equip you with specific tools and insight on TCFD disclosure, which became mandatory on 6 April. The session will explore what increased auditor scrutiny means now a company’s climate risk disclosure is under the microscope.

Discussion points:

TCFD and climate disclosures: How to get the ball rolling

Looking beyond the benefits of compliance

Switching from standalone ESG report to integrated in annual report

Speakers:

Sarah George , Senior Reporter, edie (CHAIR)

, Senior Reporter, edie (CHAIR) Ben Mayer, TCFD lead, Carbon Intelligence

The sessions will be made available to watch on-demand, for those who register. Click here to register for the Engagement sessions.