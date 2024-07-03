edie’s Net-Zero Awards 2024: Meet the judges

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

Following on from a successful first year, edie’s Net-Zero Awards are back and bigger. With a little over two weeks until the entry deadline, its time to introduce you to our esteemed panel of judges.

From breakthrough innovations and technological solutions through to industry-leading carbon reduction programmes and ambitious energy management initiatives – this is THE awards scheme to have your decarbonisation efforts and achievements recognised by thousands of businesses and climate experts.

There is now just a few weeks left to submit your applications. The full list of 18 categories and criteria can be viewed here. The deadline for entries is 19 July and the shortlist will be unveiled in September. Finalists will attend a glittering ceremony on 29 November 2024.

A total of 18 categories have been developed for the Net-Zero Awards. Categories range from the Energy Efficiency Project of the Year and Behaviour Change Campaign of the Year to sector-specifics such as Retailer, Manufacturer and Consultancy of the Year.

Other standout categories include the Net-Zero Strategy of the Year to celebrate ambitious decarbonisations strategies, and the Net-Zero Hero award which will recognise outstanding individual performances when it comes to decarbonising business.

New for this year is a dedicated SME of the Year category, to celebrate the smaller firms taking bold climate action.

The Awards are open to all organisations with a UK presence across both the public and private sectors, and of all sizes from SMEs to the large multi-nationals. Winning a Net-Zero Award empowers teams, inspires stakeholders and ultimately accelerates the corporate net-zero transition.

—CLICK HERE TO ENTER THE NET-ZERO AWARDS—

Meet the judges…