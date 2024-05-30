edie’s Net-Zero Awards open for entries

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

Brought to you by the team behind the long-established and hugely popular edie Awards, this brand-new sister awards scheme offers a unique opportunity to empower teams, inspire stakeholders and ultimately accelerate decarbonisation across all industries.

“The Net-Zero Awards will recognise excellence across the spectrum of business decarbonisation, and will provide further evidence that net-zero is the catalyst to a cleaner, healthier, more prosperous future for all,” edie’s Publisher Luke Nicholls said.

From breakthrough innovations and solutions to industry-leading carbon reduction programmes and bold collaborative initiatives – the Net-Zero Awards is a timely opportunity to have your net-zero efforts and achievements recognised by thousands of businesses and climate experts.

A total of 18 categories have been developed for the inaugural Net-Zero Awards. Categories range from the Energy Efficiency Project of the Year and Behaviour Change Campaign of the Year to sector-specifics such as Retailer, Manufacturer and Consultancy of the Year.

Other standout categories include the Net-Zero Strategy of the Year to celebrate ambitious decarbonisations strategies, and the Net-Zero Hero award which will recognise outstanding individual performances when it comes to decarbonising business.

New for this year is a dedicated SME of the Year category, to celebrate the smaller firms taking bold climate action.

The Awards are open to all organisations with a UK presence across both the public and private sectors, and of all sizes from SMEs to the large multi-nationals. Winning a Net-Zero Award empowers teams, inspires stakeholders and ultimately accelerates the corporate net-zero transition.

The deadline for entries is 19 July and the shortlist will be unveiled in September. Finalists will attend a glittering ceremony on 29 November 2024.

Entry requirements:

All entrants must have a UK presence (i.e. based in the UK and/or UK operations).

All entrants must be available to attend the Net-Zero Awards ceremony in London on the afternoon of Friday 29th November, if shortlisted.

Projects and initiatives entered should span work carried out and/or achievements made in the past 12 months prior to the entry being submitted.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER THE NET-ZERO AWARDS.

View the 2023 Net-Zero Winners here.

Hosted as part of Net-Zero November

Now in its sixth year, Net-Zero November is edie’s themed month of editorial content and events dedicated to informing, inspiring and empowering sustainability and energy professionals on the road to a net-zero carbon future for business.

Our SPARK! Net-Zero Action Workshops – taking place ahead of the Awards ceremony – are about making that net-zero future a reality. The Workshops bring together sustainability and energy practitioners from a range of industries for a morning of workshop-style discussions focused on particular decarbonisation challenges.

After a morning of solving those key decarbonisation challenges, the afternoon awards ceremony and lunch event offer an opportunity for some much-needed reflection and recognition, as we celebrate the people, projects and solutions that are making net-zero a reality.