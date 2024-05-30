edie’s Net-Zero Awards open for entries
edie is proud to confirm that the Net-Zero Awards are back for a second year, created to recognise and reward the individuals and organisations that are spearheading the transition towards a net-zero carbon economy.
Register for free and continue reading
Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content
Brought to you by the team behind the long-established and hugely popular edie Awards, this brand-new sister awards scheme offers a unique opportunity to empower teams, inspire stakeholders and ultimately accelerate decarbonisation across all industries.
“The Net-Zero Awards will recognise excellence across the spectrum of business decarbonisation, and will provide further evidence that net-zero is the catalyst to a cleaner, healthier, more prosperous future for all,” edie’s Publisher Luke Nicholls said.
From breakthrough innovations and solutions to industry-leading carbon reduction programmes and bold collaborative initiatives – the Net-Zero Awards is a timely opportunity to have your net-zero efforts and achievements recognised by thousands of businesses and climate experts.
A total of 18 categories have been developed for the inaugural Net-Zero Awards. Categories range from the Energy Efficiency Project of the Year and Behaviour Change Campaign of the Year to sector-specifics such as Retailer, Manufacturer and Consultancy of the Year.
Other standout categories include the Net-Zero Strategy of the Year to celebrate ambitious decarbonisations strategies, and the Net-Zero Hero award which will recognise outstanding individual performances when it comes to decarbonising business.
New for this year is a dedicated SME of the Year category, to celebrate the smaller firms taking bold climate action.
The Awards are open to all organisations with a UK presence across both the public and private sectors, and of all sizes from SMEs to the large multi-nationals. Winning a Net-Zero Award empowers teams, inspires stakeholders and ultimately accelerates the corporate net-zero transition.
The deadline for entries is 19 July and the shortlist will be unveiled in September. Finalists will attend a glittering ceremony on 29 November 2024.
Entry requirements:
- All entrants must have a UK presence (i.e. based in the UK and/or UK operations).
- All entrants must be available to attend the Net-Zero Awards ceremony in London on the afternoon of Friday 29th November, if shortlisted.
- Projects and initiatives entered should span work carried out and/or achievements made in the past 12 months prior to the entry being submitted.
CLICK HERE TO ENTER THE NET-ZERO AWARDS.
View the 2023 Net-Zero Winners here.
Hosted as part of Net-Zero November
Now in its sixth year, Net-Zero November is edie’s themed month of editorial content and events dedicated to informing, inspiring and empowering sustainability and energy professionals on the road to a net-zero carbon future for business.
Our SPARK! Net-Zero Action Workshops – taking place ahead of the Awards ceremony – are about making that net-zero future a reality. The Workshops bring together sustainability and energy practitioners from a range of industries for a morning of workshop-style discussions focused on particular decarbonisation challenges.
After a morning of solving those key decarbonisation challenges, the afternoon awards ceremony and lunch event offer an opportunity for some much-needed reflection and recognition, as we celebrate the people, projects and solutions that are making net-zero a reality.
Please login or Register to leave a comment.