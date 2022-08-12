edie’s next online masterclass to focus on ESOS phase 3

edie can announce that its next 45-minute online masterclass is due to take place Thursday 8 September and will focus on the third phase of the Energy Savings Opportunity Scheme (ESOS). Registration is now open.

Edie Staff

Published 12th August 2022

The masterclass will be available on-demand

Following the recent publishing of the UK Government’s response to the consultation about the third phase of ESOS, this 45-minute masterclass will break down what the changes mean for qualifying organisations, and how ESOS Phase 3 can support net-zero targets.

—————-CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR THE MASTERCLASS———————

With the ESOS Phase 3 compliance deadline now on the horizon, the Government’s consultation proposed some significant changes to the scheme which would raise the quality of ESOS audits from Phase 3 and beyond. The changes included helping businesses take action to reduce emissions, and ensuring that the ESOS recommendations are supportive of the UK’s overarching net-zero goals.

What will these developments mean for your business in practice? What are the most effective routes to ESOS Phase 3 compliance? And how can your business seize the “opportunity” of the scheme to support your decarbonisation goals?

This 45-minute masterclass will seek to answer all these questions and more. The masterclass will be based around two expert presentations which break down the ESOS Phase 3 compliance process and outline key updates to the scheme. The session will culminate with a live audience Q&A, allowing you to have your ESOS and net-zero questions answered by our experts.

Discussion points:

  • Changes to Phase 3: Everything you need to know
  • How to align your energy auditing with net-zero goals
  • What will Phase 4 look like?

Masterclass chair:

  • Matt Mace, Content Editor, edie

Masterclass presenters:

  • Owen Jones, Principal Sustainability and Energy Consultant, JRP Solutions
  • Presenter TBC

More speakers will be announced in due course and registrations will be able to watch the session back on-demand after it has taken place. Click here to register.

