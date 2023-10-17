edie’s Sustainable Business Tracker: Professionals called upon to take nationwide climate action survey

edie is calling upon all UK-based professionals to take part in a new cross-industry survey that will track the biggest challenges, investment priorities and opportunities across corporate sustainability and net-zero.

Edie Staff

Published 17th October 2023

Save

Register for free and continue reading

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

Login Register

edie’s Sustainable Business Tracker: Professionals called upon to take nationwide climate action survey

This new, anonymous survey takes just a few minutes to complete

The new Sustainable Business Tracker report series will take a regular temperature-check of sustainability and energy professionals, along with other professionals that have touchpoints with sustainability and net-zero including business leaders, communications, procurement and finance teams.

The first Sustainable Business Tracker survey, which takes approximately 10 minutes to complete, is now open, and the anonymised survey results will be presented in a full report on edie in November – giving readers the information they need to make more informed sustainability decisions.

To mark the launch of the new series, participants can also be entered into a draw to win a free, full-access delegate pass to edie 24 (worth £1197), taking place on 20-21 March 2024.

The survey will close on Friday 3 November 2023.

— TAKE THE SUSTAINABLE BUSINESS TRACKER SURVEY BELOW —

Topics

Tags

© Faversham House Ltd 2023 edie news articles may be copied or forwarded for individual use only. No other reproduction or distribution is permitted without prior written consent.

Action inspires action. Stay ahead of the curve with sustainability and energy newsletters from edie

Subscribe

empowering sustainable business