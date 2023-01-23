Engagement Week 2023: edie kicks off week of sustainability communications content to help combat greenwash

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

Brought to you by the award-winning edie content team, Engagement Week 2023 (23 – 27 January) is our themed week of editorial content and events dedicated to supporting sustainability, energy and CSR professionals in getting to grips with the everchanging sustainability reporting landscape and drive stakeholder engagement through captivating communications.

Throughout the week, edie will publish an array of insightful interviews, best-practice blogs from sustainability professionals and bespoke reports and live events tailored to provide our audience will everything they need to know to take their communications and reporting strategies to the next level.

This year’s ENGAGEMENT WEEK has a specific focus on combatting greenwash. The discussions held and articles published are timely given that research has shown that one in every five cases of corporate risk incidents linked to environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues stems from greenwashing and misleading communications.

Sustainability Reporting and Communications Sessions

Speakers from CDP, the Environment Agency, Britvic and other organisations have been announced for edie’s upcoming afternoon of interactive webinars focused on sustainable business communications, data, disclosure and reporting.

edie’s ENGAGE 2023 online event effectively combines three webinars into a single afternoon on Wednesday 25 January, with each session taking a particular format. The first will take the form of an audience-led Q&A; the second will be a series of quick-fire case studies; and the third will take a ‘masterclass’ format.

Sustainable Business Covered podcast

As sustainability becomes ever more mainstream, the scrutiny placed on businesses from consumers, NGOs, investors and employees is growing. This podcast, speaks to businesses that have successfully and transparency set up new dialect with crucial stakeholders to drive sustainability, while dissecting jargon and explaining how sustainability professionals can better articulate their climate and CSR plans.

Reporting and Communications Handbook

The Sustainability Reporting and Communications Handbook has been updated and revamped to account for disinformation surrounding the net-zero movement. The updated document offers readers advice on how to translate, explain and embed complex sustainability jargon across different areas of the business and to a range of stakeholders, combat greenwash and offers a summary of all the key disclosure frameworks that will be relevant to corporates trying to articulate sustainability over the coming year.

This free handbook is an ideal document for sustainability and CSR professionals seeking to utilise more innovative approaches to engagement to keep sustainability high on the minds of staff during this challenging backdrop.

Blogs and features

edie has reached out to the likes of CDP and Epson to create daily content exploring the key themes and drivers behind current engagement practices. Each day an exclusive blog, interview or feature will be published, with topics ranging from consumer-facing eco-labelling to the growing trend of “greenhushing”.

