Episode 114: Celebrating sustainable solutions for Fashion Revolution Week 2022

edie’s marking Fashion Revolution Week 2022 with a special episode of the long-running Sustainable Business Covered podcast.

Tune in to hear about innovative ways to help reshape fashion systems, including recycling, local rental and low-impact clothing care. Our guests for this episode are SwopItUp founder Zaqiya Cajee; climate activist Noga Levy Rapoport; WearMyWardrobeOut founder Maria Loria and W’air CEO Jonny Hewlett.