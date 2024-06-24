Evri to invest £19m to expand electric vehicle fleet

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

Evri’s investment will see the number of e-cargo bikes in use treble from 33 to 99, while its EV fleet will grow from 168 to 270 vehicles. Rollouts are planned to take place in 2024.

The organisation already uses e-cargo bikes across London, Bristol, Oxford, and Cambridge and the company delivers 1.5 million parcels each year by bike or EV. Under the new plans, around four million parcels will be delivered via these vehicles.

Evri’s chief executive Martijn De Lange said: “Pedal power will rev up our efforts to reimagine parcel deliveries in the UK as we aim to become the biggest operator of e-cargo bikes in the sector. We achieved a 9% decrease in carbon emissions since last year. The £19 million investment announced today will lay the groundwork for Evri to dial up on its ambition to become the UK’s most sustainable parcel carrier.”

Evri states that each boke has a 2,000-litre range, enabling 110 parcels to be delivered per bike in one go. The bikes have zero tailpipe emissions. If deliveries are grown to four million annually, e-cargo bikes could save carbon equivalent to the amount created by driving over 400,000 miles.

The company also plans to replace diesel vehicles at select stores and across its SME collection routes. As such, 148 EVs will be added to the fleet this year, and a further 122 will join in 2025. Electric vans will account for more than half of drop-offs and collections from its ParcelShop.

Evri will also support EV uptake by investing £1m across its depot and hub networks on charging infrastructure.

The company, which reduced emissions per parcel by 21% last year, has a goal in place to become net-zero by 2035. The business has also established a dedicated “final-mile electrification taskforce” to spearhead innovative solutions and partnerships on the road to net-zero.

Related news: Brewer St Austell and Scottish Power to double public EV charging points in South West

Related news: Could corporate fleets drive an affordable net-zero transition for road transport?