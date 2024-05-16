Expert taskforce convened to oversee UK’s adoption of ISSB standards

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

The new UK Sustainability Disclosure Technical Advisory Committee will assess whether the UK should endorse the International Sustainability Standards Board’s (ISSB) standards and, if so, to which timeframes.

Sally Duckworth, who has been selected to chair the Committee, said: “As the UK contemplates its endorsement, our Committee’s unique combination of skills will be instrumental in ensuring that these standards not only enhance corporate reporting but also drive meaningful progress towards a more sustainable economy.

“Our collaborative efforts will set a robust foundation for making informed investment decisions that will ensure the UK leads the way in sustainable investment.”

Duckworth is an accountant who has held several senior corporate positions in the fields of investment management and audit. She is currently the non-executive chair of StorMagic, a data storage company, and holds two audit chair roles in the financial sector.

Duckworth called the ISSB’s standards “pivotal for advancing sustainability and transparency in financial practices”.

The ISSB launched its first two standards last summer and they have been endorsed by an array of national governments including Brazil, Sri Lanka and Turkey. Several larger economies including Canada and Japan are also on the cusp of endorsement, while the EU is aligning its own guidance with that of the ISSB.

IFRS S1, the first standard from the body, is described as the “core baseline” of sustainability reporting and is suitable for large businesses in all sectors and geographies. It covers factors including emissions across all scopes and waste management data.

IFRS S2, meanwhile, goes into more depth on climate mitigation, climate adaptation and climate risk management.

Information on which sustainability topics will be the focus of the next tranche of ISSB standards is due out later this year.

Committee membership

In addition to Duckworth, Ministers at the Department for Business and Trade have appointed 14 Committee members, namely: