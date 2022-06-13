Fever-Tree and All Bar One to create 150 ‘tiny forests’ across the UK

Fever-Tree and All Bar One will work with Earthwatch Europe to plant more than 150 “tiny forests”, which act as urban tree planting projects.

The aim of the initiative is to help people in urban reconnect with nature while supporting wildlife. Issues such as flooding, heat stress and biodiversity loss are all impacting urban areas and the three organisations hope that the initiative will improve climate resiliency and health and wellbeing.

Fever-Tree’s head of sustainability James Archer said: “Maintaining biodiversity has never been more important in the climate change conversation. Fever-Tree is proud to partner with All Bar One to further the Tiny Forest movement in the UK to create urban green spaces that support wildlife and connect communities closer with nature.”

Fever-Tree has already planted London’s first Tiny Forest in Hammersmith Park near the organisation’s headquarters. Fever-Tree and All Bar One are now investing in the care of more than 150 Tiny Forests across the country, through local community support and forest maintenance.

The initiative will contribute to a wider aim of creating more than 3,000 Tiny Forests across the world.

According to the Climate Change Committee, the UK will need to plant at least 1.5 billion new trees by 2050 to meet net-zero, with the majority being planted in the short-term. While restoring, expanding and creating woodlands and forests will be important, urban tree-planting will also need to take place.

The UN estimates that roughly half of the world’s urban population cannot access a green space within walking distance of their home or workplace, meaning that this action will have social benefits as well as environmental.

Earthwatch Europe’s director of programmes and partnerships Maria Pontes said: “One of the most powerful elements of Tiny Forest is in the ongoing engagement of the local community with the trees and the ecosystem around them. We’re thrilled that this partnership with Fever-Tree and All Bar One will enable us to reach and train more volunteers and grow our Tree Keeper network.”