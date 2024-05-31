Financing the green revolution: edie’s Sustainable Investment Inspiration Sessions

Hosted during edie’s dedicated Climate Finance Week of digital content and events, the Climate Finance Inspiration Sessions offer up an afternoon of live, interactive webinar presentations and discussions – all dedicated to mobilising and scaling up finance to accelerate climate action.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) estimates that up to $3.5trn of additional investments are required globally each year to reach net-zero and restore nature. An increase of investor-led coalitions has helped spur the notion that financial institutions can play their part in creating a net-zero future, but many challenges persist.

Many businesses are under increasing pressure to reach their sustainability commitments among squeezed budgets. The current economic downturn, compounded by the energy cost crisis, has meant that more investors and businesses are seeking to future-proof investments. As short-term mindsets run rampant, finance and long-term targets are crucial in guiding businesses toward a prosperous future.

So what new investment sources are needed to make climate action happen? What can be done to attract investment? And what does great collaboration look like – across governments, businesses and investors – to mobilise green finance?

This online event effectively combines three edie webinars into a single afternoon, with each webinar session taking a particular focus and format. The first session (one hour) will be a Q&A-style climate finance discussion; the second session (one hour) will be a series of quick-fire case studies; and the third session (45 minutes) will take a ‘masterclass’ format around climate-related disclosure and reporting.

Registrants for this online event will get access to all three sessions on the day. Full details of the three sessions are as follows:

1) The big climate finance Q&A: Closing the climate finance gap (12:30-13:30)

Kicking off our Inspiration Sessions, a selection of experts will discuss the fast-expanding green finance landscape, both in the UK and globally, and explore what collaboration looks like – across governments, businesses and investors.

Climate Finance: Where are we now and what needs to happen?

What policy and frameworks can be used to mobilise climate finance?

How to escape short-term mindsets

What can we expect on finance from COP29?

2) Corporate case studies: Building the business case for climate investments (13:45- 14:45)

Our second Inspiration Session features a series of never-before-seen, quick-fire case studies, hearing from some of the individuals and organisations that are maximising investment opportunities and identifying new sources of funding to drive their sustainability strategies and accelerating climate action.

The do’s and don’ts’ of exploring green finance investments

How businesses can leverage sustainability-targeted loans to drive their sustainability strategies and improve employee engagement

How to get finance teams on-board with climate goals

3) 45-MINUTE MASTERCLASS: Disclosing your climate-related financial impacts (15:00-15:45)

Our third and final Inspiration Session will equip you with specific tools and insights to measure and manage your data in a way that appeases the demands of ESG investors, and what frameworks work best.