Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

Hosted during edie’s dedicated Climate Finance Week of digital content and events, the Climate Finance Inspiration Sessions offer up an afternoon of live, interactive webinar presentations and discussions – all dedicated to mobilising and scaling up finance to accelerate climate action.

This online event effectively combines three edie webinars into a single afternoon (1-4pm British Summer Time), with each webinar session taking a particular focus and format. The first session (one hour) will be a Q&A-style climate finance discussion; the second session (one hour) will be a series of quick-fire case studies; and the third session (45 minutes) will take a ‘masterclass’ format around climate-related disclosure and reporting.

Registrants for this online event will get access to all three sessions on the day. They will also gain access to a recording of the sessions, to watch on-demand, after the event.

Full details of the three sessions are as follows:

1) The big climate finance Q&A: Closing the climate finance gap (12:30-13:30)

Kicking off our Inspiration Sessions, a selection of experts will discuss the fast-expanding green finance landscape, both in the UK and globally, and explore what collaboration looks like – across governments, businesses and investors.

Climate Finance: Where are we now and what needs to happen?

What policy and frameworks can be used to mobilise climate finance?

How to escape short-term mindsets

What can we expect on finance from COP29?

SPEAKERS:

Matt Mace, editor, edie (chair)

Oscar Warwick Thompson, head of policy and regulatory affairs, UKSIF

Elizabeth Clar, programmes manager for the Investment Leaders Group, CISL

Jose Maria Ortiz, board director, The Palladium Group

2) Corporate case studies: Building the business case for climate investments (13:45- 14:45)

Our second Inspiration Session features a series of never-before-seen, quick-fire case studies, hearing from some of the individuals and organisations that are maximising investment opportunities and identifying new sources of funding to drive their sustainability strategies and accelerating climate action.

The do’s and don’ts of exploring green finance investments

How businesses can leverage sustainability-targeted loans to drive their sustainability strategies and improve employee engagement

How to get finance teams on-board with climate goals

SPEAKERS:

Sarah George, content editor, edie (chair)

David Melhuish, chief development & sustainability officer, The Gym Group

Elliot Cyriax, head of strategy & programmes, Bankers for Net-Zero

3) 45-MINUTE MASTERCLASS: Disclosing your climate-related financial impacts (15:00-15:45)

Our third and final Inspiration Session will equip you with specific tools and insights to measure and manage your data in a way that appeases the demands of ESG investors, and what frameworks work best.

Where are we at with TCFD?

Utilising the latest reporting frameworks and standards to support your Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy

How to engage with investors on the road to climate action.

SPEAKERS: