From clothing renewals to lithium batteries: Amazon unveils latest innovations for its Sustainability Accelerator

Amazon has announced the winners of the third edition of the Amazon Sustainability Accelerator. A total of 15 start-ups from across Europe will partake in a four-week programme consisting of workshops, mentorships and networking access to help grow their sustainability solutions.

The UK is represented in the latest batch. ACS Clothing, which offers clothing renewables to cut back on fashion waste through resale and returns, Cheesecake Energy, which has developed a technology that stores electricity in the form of compressed air and heat and Breathe Batteries, which can enhance the performance and lifecycle of lithium-ion batteries, have all been chosen.

Of the latest cohort, three will be chosen to participate in an eight-to-ten-week programme to help launch their solutions, earning between £50,000 and £2m in funding from Amazon.

Ezra Konvitz, Director & Head of Accelerators, Founders Intelligence said: “We love finding the ways major companies can work with leading start-ups creating the future. The incredible start-ups and technologies that are part of the Pilot Challenge cohort give cause for hope – if we can help them find the best ways to work with Amazon’s scale we’ll achieve a game-changing impact.”

The Sustainability Accelerator was forged to help Amazon deliver on its pledge to invest $2bn in sustainable innovations this decade. Successful applicants participate in a 12-week programme and are given support packages comprising grant funding, AWS Activate Credits and Amazon Advertising credits, as well as free mentoring and office space.

Since launching in 2022, the Accelerator has supported more than 25 start-ups across the UK and Europe, provided £1m in grants and credits, and helped successful applicants increase total sales on average by 700%.

The e-commerce giant opened applications for the second round of the Accelerator back in February 2023. Winning projects included metal processing firm Descycle, Sorted, which has developed AI-powered systems that enable better sorting of recyclable materials at waste management facilities, composable razor producer Nimbi, e-scooter company Bo, plastic-free cleaning firm Seep and Tangle which upcycles discarded fishing nets.