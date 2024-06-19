General Election 2024: Manifesto Matrix

edie has launched a new policy manifesto matrix, outlining all the key commitments – and some notable omissions – that the Conservatives, Labour, Green Party, the Liberal Democrats and Reform have pledged regarding the green economy.

edie’s party manifesto matrix outlines all the key green policies that parties have committed to (or ignored in the case of some parties) in order to transition to net-zero emissions, halt ecological degradation and respond to the energy crisis.

The matrix outlines every mention of green policy across the five major manifestos, from air quality plans to corporate disclosure requirements and covering net-zero and energy grid transformations. This manifesto matrix provides a succinct snapshot of what the green economy could look like under different parties, based on their manifesto pledges.

Click the button to the side to enter the policy matrix