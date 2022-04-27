Generation Glasgow: New business taskforce launched to combat climate crisis

The “Generation Glasgow” taskforce comprises of more than 30 organisations across business, NGO and academic spheres, with more than €300bn in combined revenues.

The group surveyed business leaders to uncover the key challenges preventing businesses from increasing action on sustainability. The key challenges that the taskforce aims to overcome include embedding sustainability across internal cultures, enabling external collaboration, rethinking corporate governance, mobilising green finance and forging partnerships with governments.

“Solving the global, complex task of operating within planetary boundaries and fighting the climate crisis requires challenging the status quo and confronting the elephants in the room — the true barriers stalling sufficient action,” Quantis’s chief executive and taskforce co-founder Dimitri Caudrelier said.

“Collaboration isn’t optional. We hope Generation Glasgow’s collective approach will open up a candid dialogue about the root causes of the challenges leaders face in scaling transformation, driving progress collectively.”

Taskforce members represent most major sectors including food, fashion, hospitality and finance. Members include Accor, Aema Groupe, Aigle, Association Familiale Mulliez, B Lab, Bel, Camif, Carrefour, Chanel, Decathlon, Eurazeo, Groupe Rocher, Interface, L’Oréal, Maif, Mars, Mirova, Sodexo, Sycomore Asset Management and others.

Universities NGOs and thought leaders are also involved, including Bertrand Badré (founder, Blue Like an Orange Sustainable Capital; and former World Bank CFO), Sandrine Dixson-Declève (co-president, Club of Rome) and Emmanuel Faber (Chair, International Sustainability Standards Board).

The Generation Glasgow taskforce will commence meetings this year in order to create mechanisms to share best practice and establish new co-creation networks. The founders are calling for additional businesses to join the taskforce.