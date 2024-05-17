Get clear on how Biodiversity Net-Gain mandate will be enforced, UK Government told

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

The mandate requires housing developers to deliver at least a 10% net increase in biodiversity at their sites, compared to levels before development. Where improvements on site are not possible, some developers will be allowed to deliver off site projects or purchase biodiversity credits, within a strict set of guidelines.

The National Audit Office, which acts as the UK Government’s spending watchdog, has warned that more clarity on how developers will be held to account and how credits will be verified and sold is necessary to ensure the long-term effectiveness of BNG.

BNG came into force for large developments in February and smaller developments in April. The scheme will be expanded again in November 2025 to cover other types of buildings and infrastructure.

The National Audit Office has tracked “mixed readiness among local authorities” for adopting BNG. It believes there are risks that not all councils will be able to assess whether developers are complying, and deliver appropriate enforcement when they are not.

This is partly due to a lack of funding from the central government for monitoring and enforcement. The UK Government’s Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) did provide local authorities with funds in the two years leading up to the launch but the National Audit Office heard concerns that many councils are now unsure of how to fund BNG-related activities.

It bears noting that each local authority received a maximum of £43,467 to prepare.

Councils need “sufficient and timely funding certainty”, the National Audit Office said.

Offsetting dilemma

Another key issue raised by he National Audit Office is the mechanism for offsetting using biodiversity credits.

This is a persistent and widespread concern. The Wildlife and Countryside Link has been advocating for clarity from Defra to avoid the BNG mandate from “amounting to a glorified offsetting scheme”.

Defra will generate some of its own biodiversity credits but these will be limited, and it intends for private sector players to generate most of the credits that will be available on the market. The Department will verify its own credits and those generated by others.

The National Audit Office is calling on Defra to forecast how rapidly the supply of compliant credits can be scaled to satisfy demand.

The Department will also need to set up a legally sound mechanism to ensure that moneys raised from selling its own credits will be spent on other activities that benefit nature, the National Audit Office is recommending.

However, it has stopped short of recommending that developers who deliver more than 10% net-gain can generate credits and sell them to others in the sector. This is a hotly-contested aspect of the BNG setup at present.

edie has reached out to Defra for a comment.

National Audit Office lead Gareth Davies said: “The statutory biodiversity net gain scheme is the first national scheme of its kind to build requirements for enhancing biodiversity into planning approval. However, it was launched with risks to the long-term effectiveness of the policy.”

BNG is a key facet of the 2021 Environment Act. After the Conservatives’ nutrient neutrality row and scaling back of energy efficiency requirements for landlords, BNG one of few examples of Ministers clamping down on housebuilding’s environmental impact in recent months.