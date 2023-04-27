Give climate adaptation remit to Ofgem and other regulators, UK Government urged

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

The bodies have today (27 April) sent a letter to Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden and Environment Secretary Therese Coffey, reiterating their previous findings around a lack of credible policymaking for ensuring that Britain’s infrastructure can cope with more frequent extreme weather events and changing weather patterns linked to climate change.

This summer, the Government is expecting to set out its next National Adaptation Programme. The NIC and CCC are calling for the updated Programme to translate top-level goals into delivery plans, and want to see it including clear, time-bound goals with measurable outcomes.

Last month, the CCC concluded that the current Programme fails to match the pace of the changing climate. Of the 45 adaptation outcomes examined by the CCC, only five have the required policy milestones in place to deliver them.

CCC staff subsequently published a briefing paper on adaptation, providing recommendations for better policymaking in terms of both internal work at the Government, and collaboration between the Government and the private sector.

Beyond updating the top-line commitments in the Programme and fleshing out plans for delivery, the NIC and CCC’s joint letter calls for an alignment with climate-resilience-related policymaking and other regulatory cycles.

The organisations have stated: “Between now and 2029, there will be new price controls for electricity, gas, twice for water and a new control period for Network Rail.Adaptation and resilience policy needs to be aligned with these regulatory cycles.

“Most critically, if new outcome-based resilience standards are not developed until 2030, every single one of those cycles will be missed and the window of opportunity for investment to meet those standards will be pushed back until the 2030s.”

The CCC has stated that up to £10bn of investment each year will be needed for climate adaptation in the UK. Most of the heavy lifting will need to be done by the private sector.

Regulator responsibilities

Assessments by the NIC and CCC have concluded that, in the main, water infrastructure in the UK is better-prepared for climate-related impacts than many other kinds of infrastructure. The letter argues that this may be, in part, due to the fact that water regulator Ofwat has an essential duty relating to resilience.

It states the case for similar duties to be given to Ofgem, Ofcom and the Office of Rail and Road. It also states the case for a net-zero duty for Ofgem. This was recommended in Chris Skidmore MP’s Net-Zero Review, but the Government has not taken it on board – partly due to opposition from Energy Efficiency and Green Finance Minister Lord Callanan.

Additionally, the letter recommends changes to team infrastructure within the Government to insire that there is Cabinet-level oversight on climate-resilient infrastructure. While some Ministers and Secretaries of State oversee resilience in specific sectors, both the NIC and CCC have expressed concern about a lack of understanding around how impacts can “cascade”. For example, Storm Arwen in November 2021 caused power outages, which disrupted water supplies.

The letter, signed by NIC chair Sir John Armitt and CCC adaptation committee chair Baroness Brown, states: “Record breaking storms and temperatures in 2022 brought widespread disruption to energy and transport networks, with substantial impacts for people living and working across the UK. As the climate continues to change, these impacts are likely to intensify. We urge you to develop more effective plans to improve the resilience of infrastructure, which is so critical to the UK’s economic prosperity.”

