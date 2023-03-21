Green leases helping landlords and tenants decarbonise office spaces

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

JLL’s new Green Leasing 2.0: Bridging the owner-occupier divide to deliver shared ESG value report has outlined the benefits that both landlords and tenants can generate through “green lease” clauses in contracts, which in turn will help decarbonise the real estate sector.

JLL’s research has found that 42% of investors and 34% of occupiers are currently implementing green clauses in lease contracts, with an additional 37% of investors and 40% of occupiers planning to enact green lease clauses by 2025.

In the US alone, which has 1.2 billion square feet of office space and 2.5 billion square feet of industrial space facing lease expirations before 2030, more than $3.3bn could be delivered in annual costs savings by introducing green leases, as estimated by the Institute for Market Transformation (IMT).

“Amid the current energy crisis and with increased pressure to meet sustainability goals, collaboration between the owner and occupier at an asset level to incorporate energy efficient solutions is critical. Existing leases, both green and non-green, do not allow this and a new model is needed with increased transparency and data sharing,” JLL’s global head of sustainability services Guy Grainger said.

Back in 2020, JLL research found that tenant demand for “highly sustainable” commercial buildings will increase at least eight million square feet by 2030.

JLL’s paper additionally sets out the financial benefits, beyond reputation or initial demand, of green office investment. Using data around leasing activity for new office buildings in central London for 2016-19, the report concludes that buildings with an ‘A’ or ‘B’ energy performance certificate (EPC) achieved a rental premium of 10%. Buildings with BREEAM ‘Very Good’ or higher certifications, meanwhile, saw a rental premium of 8%.

Net-zero real estate

JLL has notably signed the World Green Building Council’s (WGBC) net-zero carbon buildings initiative, committing it to bring operational carbon emissions to zero by 2030.

Grainger noted that the company’s office fit-outs use 15% less energy than a standard code design which represents annual cost savings of more than $2m across the company’s portfolio.

At the start of 2023, eight businesses operating in the global real estate space pledged to cut the operational emissions of buildings in half by 2030, as part of a collective net-zero industry commitment orchestrated by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Called the Green Building Principles, the initiative requires signatories to target net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 at the latest and to set an interim target to at least halve these emissions by 2030, against an appropriate baseline. This is in line with the global emissions trajectory that climate scientists say is necessary to give humanity the best chance of holding the global temperature increase below 1.5C. Signatories include JLL, Avison Young, Dubai-based retail and residential property developer Majid Al Futtaim Properties and lighting corporation Signify.

Beyond net-zero in the built environment

