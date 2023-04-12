Greenwashing and short-term mindsets: Why is ESG falling down the corporate agenda?

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

The second annual sustainability survey, conducted by The Harris Poll and sponsored by Google Cloud, of more than 1,476 top-level executives in 16 countries has unveiled corporate attitudes to ESG.

The survey found that ESG efforts fell from the number one priority for businesses to third in 2023, with many business leaders claiming they are being pressured by “external parties” to de-prioritise sustainability. As a result, driving revenue and growth and optimising client relations were listed as the top two priorities by survey respondents.

While 85% of respondents acknowledge that customers want to engage with sustainable brands, 78% felt forced to achieve sustainability-based results with reduced budgets. Indeed, 72% of respondents claimed they wanted to advance sustainability initiatives but didn’t know how to do so – up from 65% in 2022.

Greenwashing, short-termism, and a “failure to execute” ambitions were all listed as key challenges facing businesses.

Corporate greenwashing was listed as a major concern, with 59% admitting to overstating — or inaccurately representing — their sustainability activities. This builds into a wider issue about a lack of data, metrics and management to deliver on sustainability goals, with 87% wishing to deliver better management practices to ensure that sustainability is delivered and communicated accurately.

In total, 84% of business leaders believe their sustainability initiatives would be more effective if they had a better structure with clear accountability internally, while 83% believe agile team structures would improve performance.

Commenting on the findings, Google Cloud’s managing director of global sustainability Justin Keeble said: “Despite headwinds, there’s reason to be optimistic that organisations will continue to operationalise and prioritise sustainability.

“Nearly all companies (96%) have at least one program in place to advance their sustainability initiatives, and participation in programs remains mostly unchanged from 2022. Interest in organisational sustainability also remains strong, with 84% of respondents saying they care more about sustainability than before.”

Last year’s survey found that 90% of the respondents said they saw ESG as their organisation’s top priority, with most claiming that they were willing to evolve or adjust business models to improve their social and environmental impacts.

Moreover, almost three-quarters (72%) of the respondents attended at least four sustainability-related meetings every quarter, and almost two-thirds (63%) were willing to risk lower revenue in the short term to ensure sustainable development in the long term.

