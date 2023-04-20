Ikea to launch hundreds of EV chargers to power last-mile fleet

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

The retailer will install a total of 196 charging points under the new project, of which 53 will be rapid. Rapid chargers will be able to provide full charge on all of Ikea’s EVs in an hour or less.

The first of the chargers are now in place at the Ikea store in Cardiff. Further installations at stores across the UK and Ireland are planned for the remainder of the UK, as well as at the firm’s new customer distribution centre in Dartford. This is due to open later this spring.

Ikea has partnered with Statkraft subsidiary Mer on the installation of the charging points and on their electricity supply. All electricity supplied to the chargers will be from renewable sources.

In a statement, Ikea said the new investment is “fundamental” to its plans to achieve 100% zero-emission deliveries to customers in the UK and Ireland by 2025. By the end of summer 2023, it is aiming for 60% of deliveries in this market to be zero-emission.

Transport Decarbonisation Minister Jesse Norman welcomed this new interim goal from Ikea, and the investment made to achieve it. She said: “This investment is the latest example of businesses and government working together to decarbonise all aspects of road transport, improve air quality and create healthier, buzzing communities.”

Globally, Ikea posted a 4% year-on-year reduction in emissions resulting from the transportation of products in 2022. This reduction was achieved despite a 12% increase in the weight of goods transported and a 12% increase in kilometres travelled.

Ikea is one of more than 120 businesses participating in the Climate Group’s EV100 initiative. The Climate Group revealed in February that EV100 members are now operating more than 400,000 EVs across the world – 93% more than they did in February 2022.