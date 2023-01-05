In numbers: Does the general public believe technology can solve the climate crisis?

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

The first CES, known as the Consumer Electronics Show, was held in 1967 in New York City. It was moved to Las Vegas 11 years later after growing significantly, and has continued to be a highlight in the calendar for anyone interested in gadgets. The 2023 event, which begins today (5 January), is the second to be hosted face-to-face following Covid-19 restrictions.

Every year, the technologies on show range from the superficial to the potentially transformative. Innovations showcased at the 2022 CES show included an AI-enabled autonomous robot cat and a plush toy designed specifically to nibble on fingers, at the former end of the scale. But also on show were digital twin breakthroughs to enhance building energy efficiency, recycled and repairable laptops and vertical farming solutions

To coincide with the 2023 event, several pieces of research have been published assessing the general public’s opinions on technology for environmental sustainability.

One such survey is the 2023 Bosch Tech Compass. For the compass, Bosch polled 11,000 people globally, across France, Germany, Brazil, China, the UK and the US. 1,000 people in the UK were polled. Here, edie pulls out the key facts and stats.