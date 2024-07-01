Inform, collaborate, lead: edie unveils latest members of its sustainable business network

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

An evolution of edie’s long-running and hugely popular Sustainability and Net-Zero Leaders Clubs, edie Membership offers businesses a curated programme of personalised content, peer-to-peer networking, live events and workshops.

Since its launch in November, many major businesses including BT, OVO, BBC, Coca-Cola, Specsavers and more have signed up for the edie Membership offering, giving them exclusive insight and content and unrivalled networking opportunities to strengthen corporate approaches to climate action.

With three membership levels on offer – Inform, Collaborate and Lead – organisations can access an array of exclusive content and events via an annual subscription. Most of edie’s content will now sit behind a paywall – identifiable by an ‘M’ icon overlaid onto the content headlines.

Key features of the new membership offering include:

Intelligence

Content features include personalised watchlist alerts allowing members to tailor newsletters based on topic and industry; a quarterly Sustainable Business Tracker and Sector Insight report, along with full access to edie’s recently launched Case Study Library [hyperlink] of business best practice on sustainability and net-zero.

Networking

Networking and collaboration is a key part of the membership offering, with monthly virtual networking events supported by in-person industry briefings, thought-leadership roundtables and access to the annual edie Leaders Summer Lunch.

Events

Building on 25 years’ experience delivering action-focused events, members will be offered VIP access and take-home action plans across a range of events including the Net-Zero Action Workshops (15 November) and edie 25 next year.

Strategy & Transformation

For organisations seeking to shape and enhance their sustainability strategy, edie’s Lead membership package includes access to a tailor-made business transformation workshop day along with membership of edie’s Advisory Board and an annual call with the Editor to help accelerate progress across the business.

View the full list of membership levels and features here.

edie membership is available to organisations of all sizes across all industry sectors. It is recommended that member organisations have UK-based representatives who can benefit from our member-only events and conference/workshop access throughout the year. Membership is closed to all consultants, products and solutions providers and all membership applications are reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

To find out more about edie’s new Membership offering, download the brochure here.

To enquire about membership, contact edie’s Membership Sales Manager Jacob Cyl – [email protected].