Just Eat to switch entire corporate sales fleet to electric vehicles by 2025

Just Eat’s sales team has to engage with more than 68,000 restaurants and grocery stores in the UK and is switching its fleet of 175 diesel vehicles to EVs in a bid to reduce emissions.

The company has confirmed that its corporate fleet will switch to fully electric vans by 2025, with the first 12 already purchased and on the road. The new EV fleet will consist of CUPRA Born vehicles and Volkswagen ID, due to having a range of more than 260 miles.

The initiative builds into a wider plan to transition 100% of its corporate and sales car fleet to EVs by 2030, which contributes to the company’s net-zero target for its direct operations.

Back in 2020, Just Eat confirmed that it would change its ‘gig’ business model for couriers. Staff had previously been technically self-employed, but will now have guaranteed access to benefits such as sick pay and pension contributions, as well as lower-emission vehicles. Just Eat’s first major foray into the electric vehicle (EV) market came in 2018, when it launched a discount scheme for restaurant partners looking to switch to e-mopeds and renewable energy.

Just Eat’s UK sales director Leigh Phillipson said: “Our sales team is committed to providing services to restaurant partners up and down the UK and by replacing all our vehicles with electric vehicles, we are further reducing greenhouse gas emissions and protecting our environment for future generations.”

Earlier this year, Just Eat confirmed it was adding traffic light labels to dishes from five of its partner restaurants in Brighton, communicating their carbon footprint to customers.

The labels will be seen online rather than on food packaging. They have been developed as part of a collaboration between Just Eat, the five restaurants and food carbon labelling prober My Emissions.

My Emissions takes into account emissions across the life-cycle of the dishes, including the farming, production and transport of the ingredients, plus the cooking, packaging and transport from restaurants to diners. This information is conveyed to customers using a traffic light colour system and a grade. An ‘A’ grade indicates a dish with a very low carbon impact while an ‘E’ grade indicates a very high carbon impact.