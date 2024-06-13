Kingfisher asks suppliers to set science-based emissions targets

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

Kingfisher has set a 2040 net-zero target that covers its value chain, including Scope 3 (indirect) emissions.

As the business works towards this ambition, it will ask 550 of its biggest vendors – supplier manufacturers that turn raw materials into finished goods – to set emissions targets aligned with the Science Based Targets Initiative’s (SBTi) recommendations.

Size will be measured by the vendors’ contribution to Kingfisher’s emissions footprint.

The 100 biggest vendors will need to set an SBTi-aligned target and produce a roadmap outlining how they will cut emissions by 2028. The next 450 vendors will need to do so by 2030.

There will be a less stringent requirement for all other vendors to put forward some kind of emissions reduction plan by 2030.

Kingfisher will provide vendors with practical support to set and deliver targets. For instance, vendors will be able to access Manufacture 2030’s cloud-based emissions data software.

Kingfisher will collaborate with its vendors to support their progress towards the targets, including sharing training and expertise.

“Like most retailers, Scope 3 makes up the vast majority of our emissions, and to drive these down effectively we need the collaboration of our entire supply chain,” said Kingfisher’s chief executive Theirry Garnier.

“The response from our vendor partners has been very positive and we are grateful for their support as we work towards our shared goal to help tackle climate change.”

Vendor manufacturing represents around one-fifth of Kingfisher’s Scope 3 emissions, making this an important focus area on its pathway to net-zero. The business has already reduced its Scope 3 emissions, on an intensity basis, by 41.6% against a 2017-18 baseline.

Collaborative work

Last year, Garnier, in his position as chief executive officer of global trade body for the home improvement retail industry EDRA/GHIN, launched a new taskforce to develop a shared approach to measuring and reducing Scope 3 emissions.

Other business members include Lowe’s, Home Depot and Bunnings.

On the anniversary of the taskforce’s launch, it published a Scope 3 Strategy and Roadmap for members to use. It outlines the initiative’s work so far and confirms that a resource hub will launch this November including a standardised supplier data request for use by all retailers. Further key resources, including a supplier engagement guidance document and target-setting guidance, will follow in spring 2025.

The taskforce additionally confirmed that 11 suppliers have come together to act as first movers and develop their own decarbonisation workstreams.

