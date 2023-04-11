Laing O’Rourke introduces low-carbon concrete mandate for UK construction projects

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

Laing O’Rourke has confirmed that effective immediately, low-carbon concrete will be used for all of its new UK construction projects. The company is switching from conventional concrete to alternatives that incorporate Ground Granulated Blast-furnace Slag and Pulverised Fly Ash, which are available as industry by-products.

The company predicts that the overall carbon reduction will be around 28% compared to its current concrete usage, saving around 14.4 million kgCO2e. This is the equivalent of planting 94 hectares of forest.

Laing O’Rourke funded a research programme alongside Innovate UK, in collaboration with the University of Cambridge and Sheffield University’s Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC), to ensure that the alternatives can act as a like-for-like substitute for traditional concrete.

Laing O’Rourke’s chief operating officer Cathal O’Rourke said: “We’ve committed to being a net zero company before 2050 and we are looking at every possible measure to accelerate our progress. In construction, the greatest challenge is reducing scope 3 emissions – the embodied carbon in purchased materials.

“Reducing all carbon emissions is a priority for our business. The built environment makes a significant contribution to global warming and constructors must work with clients and design partners to deploy new technologies and innovations that make modern methods the norm and enable us to build in less carbon-intensive ways.”

With the IEA forecasting a 12-23% increase in concrete production by mid-century, from 2018 levels, as trends like urbanisation continue, companies are looking to reduce emissions from the sector.

Laing O’Rourke is notably a member of the Climate Group’s ConcreteZero initiative. Launched in 2022, and operated in partnership with the World Green Building Council, the initiative convenes businesses across the global concrete value chain to simultaneously scale the demand for and supply of low-carbon concrete.

In joining ConcreteZero, businesses involved in construction commit to sourcing only net-zero concrete by 2050, with interim commitments covering 30% of concrete procurement volumes by 2025 and 50% by 2030. Businesses that do not directly procure concrete are also participating at this stage. Their role will be to influence their clients.

To learn more about how ConcreteZero will work edie spoke with the Climate Group’s head of industry Jen Carson. Read that interview here.

