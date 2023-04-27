L’Occitane Group lays out net-zero roadmap

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

The beauty giant’s focuses on reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions on a science-based trajectory through to 2031 and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Its targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), in line with a 1.5C trajectory.

The group’s chief sustainability officer Adrien Geiger said: “We are aiming to achieve ambitious targets with this commitment.

“Although our company has many options for transforming its production units, products and distribution, the creation of this low-carbon world requires us to develop solutions with our consumers and our partners.”

Since its initial carbon assessment in 2008, L’Occitane has collected data covering all emission sources – direct and indirect – which are essential for drawing up its three-pillar roadmap.

Reducing emissions from energy consumption

The group aims to halve GHG emissions generated by energy consumption at its own factories, warehouses and retail outlets.

It will do this primarily through using renewable energies, but also by improving energy efficiency.

In 2021, 95% of the electricity the business consumed came from renewable sources.

Reducing shared-responsibility emissions

These emissions are more complex and relate to the sourcing, transport and use of products.

This involves finding solutions with partners, suppliers and customers, as illustrated by the product eco-design and sustainable logistics policies.

L-Occitane also plans to eliminate air freight by 2030 for the transport of its products.

Product use represents a large part of the group’s GHG emissions due to users consuming hot water when rinsing products.

In order to change and support consumer habits, the firm is now a member of the 50L Home coalition, which seeks to encourage responsible water use.

Conserving and restoring ecosystems to neutralise residual emissions

The business aims to neutralise its residual emissions by 2030.

This is why, since 2020, it has been investing in projects to conserve and restore ecosystems to help with carbon sequestration.

Around €45m has already been committed via the Livelihoods Carbon Fund and the Climate Fund for Nature.