Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

The Swiss multinational has formed a partnership with iFixit, a global repair organisation specializing in replacement part sales and repair-related education.

Under the partnership, Logitech customers will have easier access to a wider range of spare parts. These will be available through a new ‘Repair Hub’ website. The Hub will be open to those in the US in the first instance, from this summer.

Customers will also be able to access professional repair services outside of the timeframes of their product warranties, on selected product lines.

Additionally, Logitech and iFixit will collaborate to develop new and improved repair guides for those wishing to repair their hardware themselves.

The measures build on Logitech’s existing ‘Design for Sustainability’ programme, under which it is designing products to ensure that they are longer-lasting and easier to repair. The programme has also seen additional recycled content added to devices.

“Making spare parts available and designing more-repairable devices are the best things manufacturers can do to make their products sustainable,” said iFixit’s director of sustainability Elizabeth Chamberlain.

Logitech’s chief operating officer Prakash Arunkundrum added: “Consumers often struggle to find avenues to repair and extend the life of their product. More can be done by brands and by broader value chains who wish to play an active role in the shift to a more circular economy.”

E-waste – comprising electronics and electricals – is the world’s fastest-growing domestic waste stream. The UN stated in 2020 that global e-waste levels had increased by 21% within five years and warned of quicker growth for the waste stream in the decade ahead. The majority of e-waste goes unrecycled.

Join the conversation at edie’s Circular Economy Action Sessions

On Thursday 25 May, edie is hosting an afternoon of live, interactive webinar presentations and discussions – all dedicated to capturing the business opportunity of a resource-efficient, zero-waste economy. We have confirmed guest speakers from organisations including BT, The Body Shop and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

The Circular Economy Action Sessions are free-to-attend and registration grants you access to a recording of the event on-demand once it has finished.

Click here for a full agenda and to register.