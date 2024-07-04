Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team invests in carbon removals ahead of British GP

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

The announcement comes shortly before Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS’s drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will take to the track at Silverstone for the British Grand Prix.

The Team is targeting a 75% reduction in its absolute emissions by 2030, against a 2021 baseline, and has stated that emissions reduction “remains its primary focus”.

However, as it works towards net-zero by 2040, it is seeking to address residual emissions from hard-to-abate parts of its footprint with carbon removal credits. These are generated by projects that remove carbon from the atmosphere.

The Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team will purchase carbon removal credits from man-made technologies via the Frontier platform. Frontier expects its first credits to be delivered in 2027. It is only investing in options which store carbon for 1,000 years or more, do not compete for arable land and have a pathway to affordability at scale.

Frontier was founded two years ago to help carbon removal innovators scale by providing long-term, large-scale offtake agreements. It also aggregates buyer demand and oversees due diligence processes.

Other Frontier participants include Salesforce, Meta, Shopify, Stripe, McKinsey & Company and Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc.

The Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 team is also supporting nature-based carbon removal options.

Separately to its involvement in Frontier, it has made a three-year commitment to a UK-based project enhancing the ability of soils to draw down carbon through the introduction of regenerative agriculture practices. This is taking place at Blaston Farm in Leicestershire.

A statement from the Team explained that it has chosen a “blended portfolio” of nature-based and man-made carbon removal projects in recognition of the fact that the carbon removal market is “still in its infancy”.

“We are supporting schemes operating in different geographies and at different scales to promote innovation, build confidence and help make the case for market growth,” it added.

The Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 team’s head of sustainability Alice Ashpitel said: “Innovation is at the heart of everything we do, both on and off the track.

“We’ve explored many solutions, from immediate projects to future tech, that can help us implement innovative carbon removal methods and reach our long-term climate goals.”

Independent experts have been engaged to ensure that the Team’s approach aligns with the Oxford Offsetting Principles. Updated earlier this year, the Principles stipulate that organisations should reduce emissions before offsetting, then support credible carbon removal credits created by projects which offer permanent removals.

Lights out, and away we go

Also this week the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team has forged a new partnership with lighting provider Signify to improve energy efficiency while also enhancing the comfort of drivers, crew and fans.

Signify lighting innovations will be used, in the first instance, indoors at driver facilities. Lighting which mimics daylight will be used to aid concentration and help drivers adjust to jet lag as they navigate the global calendar.

Engineering facilities will also be kitted with Signify technologies going forward. In the longer-term, in collaboration with track operators, the lighting could be used trackside for the fan experience at more races. Signify already provides lighting for some night races in the Grand Prix calendar.

Signify, like the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, has a 2040 net-zero target. This is set against a 2019 baseline. The firm has already halved value chain emissions since then and its 2040 Climate Transition Plan focuses on enhancing product efficiency and advocating for a system-wide transition to renewable electricity, to deliver further reductions.

“We are proud to partner with Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1, a team that is determined to lead both on and off the track,” said signify chief executive Eric Rondolat.

“We share a passion for responsible innovation to drive progress in our industries and beyond. Our joint commitment to act responsibly will lead us to develop transformative and disruptive new technologies that elevate performance to the benefit of people and the planet.

