Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

The business, which owns brands such as Toby Carvery and Miller & Carter, confirmed the milestone this week as it works towards a 2040 net-zero target.

Mitchells & Butlers is working with specialists at Geo Green Power to install the solar arrays. The firm has been able to install some projects within a day, but some larger and more complex projects can take up to five working days.

Once all 56 systems are in place, they will have a collective capacity of 1.48MW.

Mitchells & Butlers head of building development Ian Reeley, who oversees the firm’s solar PV development approach, said he hopes the change should make the business more resilient to energy price shocks.

Reeley explained: “At Mitchells & Butlers, we ensure that all our electricity is generated from renewable sources – this has made a significant impact on our emissions but did not protect us from recent price increases.

“During 2023, we began a programme to install solar to a significant number of our freehold properties which have the potential for a rooftop solar installation, we’re looking to generate over 20% of all the energy we use ourselves and reduce our overall energy costs.”

Mitchells & Butlers has set a 2040 net-zero target in line with the Science Based Targets Initiative’s (SBTi) Net-Zero Standard for corporates. It also has SBTi-verified emissions reductions targets for 2030, namely reducing Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 70% and Scope 3 emissions by 28% against a 2019 baseline.

The update from Mitchells & Butlers comes shortly after the Scottish Government removed the need for building owners to seek planning permission before installing rooftop solar panels.

Changes to permitted development rights for rooftop solar came into effect in Scotland in late May. Owners previously had to seek planning permissions for arrays exceeding 50kW. Now, they won’t need to, unless the systems protrude more than one metre from the roof surface or they are trying to install solar on a listed building.

Related article: Dunelm forges ahead with onsite solar projects at stores and offices