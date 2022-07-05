MPs holding key climate roles stay on as Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid lead resignation flurry

There’s been very little said of it, but we’re currently halfway through the UK Government’s Net-Zero Week to raise awareness and catalyse action towards the net-zero target set for 2050.

Instead of highlighting how the nation is striving to meet this target, the UK Government was rocked by a flurry of high-profile resignations from Conservative MPs in prominent positions last night.

Rishi Sunak announced his resignation as Chancellor late last night (4 July) stating that the “public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously. I recognize this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning”.

It has been announced that Nadhim Zahawi will replace Sunak as Chancellor, moving away from his previous role as Education Secretary.

Zahawi has historically voted against green legislation but did spearhead the development of a new strategy that aimed to embed sustainability and climate change awareness into the national curriculum for UK schools.

The former Education Secretary was in Glasgow for COP26 to announce that the science curriculum will be changed for school children by 2023, to include more information on nature and biodiversity and the impact which human activity is having on the climate and nature. While climate is already included in the national science and geography curriculums, there have been calls for an update in light of new climate science and the global net-zero movement.

Zahawi additionally outlined measures to make the operations of schools, nurseries and colleges more sustainable through the Sustainability and Climate Change Strategy. The Strategy outlines plans on how to improve biodiversity across England’s estate of schools, colleges, nurseries and universities, which collectively cover an area more than twice as big as Birmingham – the UK’s fourth-largest city by area.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has also resigned, stating: “the tone you set as a leader, and the values you represent, reflect on your colleagues, your party and ultimately the country. Conservatives at their best are seen as hard-headed decision makers, guided by strong values. We may not have always been popular, but we have been competent in acting in the national interest.”

“Sadly, in the current circumstances, the public are concluding that we are now neither. The vote of confidence last month showed that a large number of our colleagues agree. It was a moment for humility, grip and a new direction. I regret to say, however, that it is clear to me that this situation will not change under your leadership – and you have therefore lost my confidence too.”

It has since been reported that Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Steve Barclay will replace Sajid Javid as Health Secretary. Barclay has held previous government roles covering the Treasury, Health and Social Care and Exiting the EU.

According to They Work for You, Barclay has a patchy track record when it comes to voting on environmental legislation, having voted against delivering “a green industrial revolution to decarbonise the economy and boost economic growth”. Barclay has historically voted against financial incentives for low-carbon solutions.

Green concerns

The UK finds itself building towards a net-zero target that needs to be financed through a realignment of the economy and striving for a green recovery for society by having to replace both its Chancellor and the Health Secretary.

The PM cannot face a Conservative leadership challenge for another 11 months after he just barely won a no-confidence vote earlier this year. But with MPs across all political spectrums now calling for Johnson to resign, it is a tumultuous time for politics in general.

Fresh off the back of the Climate Change Committee warning that existing policies will deliver less than half the emissions reductions required to meet future Carbon Budgets, the timing of these resignations will only add to the political confusion bracing the green economy.

While there will no doubt be a lot of upheaval in any impending reshuffle – or even another vote of no confidence from the 1922 committee that could decide the Prime Minister’s fate – for now, the MPs occupying climate and environment positions remain steadfast.

BEIS Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is not expected to announce a resignation, while George Eustice is also expected to stay on in his role as Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. Eustice was chosen to spearhead Defra in February 2020 by Johnson and survived the most recent reshuffle earlier this year.

International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan, who was appointed to the role of International Champion on Adaptation and Resilience for the COP26 summit, will also stay on.

Reports have almost emerged that Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities, will stay, as will former Defra minister and current Secretary of State at the Department for Work and Pensions, Therese Coffey.

COP26 President Alok Sharma is currently visiting Turkey to discuss collaborative efforts to champion green solutions. He tweeted late last night that he was “getting on with [his] job working with countries to deliver on their COP26 commitments”.

There has been some developments in slightly less senior, yet still prominent, green functions within Government.

Bim Afolami, who is chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Renewable and Sustainable Energy has resigned as vice-chair of the Conservative Party.

BREAKING: Tory vice chair @BimAfolami has just resigned his position live on @TheNewsDesk. pic.twitter.com/ZJaXtvlW3A — The News Desk (@TheNewsDesk) July 5, 2022

Elsewhere, Anthony Browne, the vice-chair of the All Party Parliamentary Environment Group reiterated that he had “lost confidence” in the Prime Minister, warning that the current situation “is completely untenable”. Browne previously sent a letter of no confidence last month.

Nicola Richards MP, who held a secretary position in the Department of Transport has also resigned.