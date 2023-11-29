Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

The CCC’s chief executive officer, Chris Stark, initiated the discussion by critiquing the term “Just Transition,” itself.

He said: “I hate the term. I don’t like it. I think it’s valuating, vague, and subjective.”

The origins of the Just Transition concept lie in trade unionism, initially aiming to safeguard the jobs of workers and the communities affected by evolving environmental policies.

Today, it encompasses a broader view, focusing on ensuring fair distribution of socioeconomic advantages derived from establishing a more environmentally sustainable society, particularly as the shift toward net-zero gains momentum.

Stark added: “I would rather talk about straightforward things like fairness, which I think you can actually measure.”

Stark emphasised that ensuring fairness is crucial for a successful transition, stating that without the necessary conditions for a fair transition, the net-zero transition simply won’t occur, underscoring the significance of establishing these conditions.

Earlier this year, edie released findings from a survey involving 225 sustainability and ESG professionals.

Conducted as part of edie’s continuous collaboration with Lloyds Bank, the survey revealed that 50% of sustainability professionals supported the Just Transition as a crucial component of their sustainability strategy. In contrast, only 20% expressed disagreement with this perspective.

Policy barriers to a Just Transition

In his address, Stark highlighted major policy challenges to achieving a fair and just net-zero transition. These include the scale and pace of the transition, the composition of businesses, and the ability of varying-sized businesses to cope with the transition policy plans.

Additionally, there’s the pressing distribution challenge, where certain sectors can outpace others in transitioning, causing an imbalance in equilibrium and obstructing a fair and equitable transition process.

Stark contends that a crucial policy element is absent, preventing businesses from effectively implementing the principles of a Just Transition.

A report released by the Climate Change Committee (CCC) in May 2023 projected that the transition to net-zero could yield a net increase of 135,000 to 725,000 new jobs in low-carbon sectors such as retrofitting buildings, renewable energy production and electric vehicles (EVs).

This estimation considers potential job displacements as sectors move away from fossil fuels. However, the CCC highlights that through upskilling and retraining initiatives, a net positive job outcome can be achieved.

As of now, the transition has already generated 250,000 jobs, but government policies are falling short of fully realising the potential of this transition. The CCC suggests that up to 750,000 new green jobs could emerge, yet current policies are not unlocking this full potential.

Chris Stark: ‘Net-zero is not a cost’

In closing, Stark emphasised the importance of the Government prioritising the development of a vital policy framework that facilitates businesses’ transition in alignment with the principles of a Just Transition.

Stark pointed out that despite the Government perceiving net-zero as an expense, it is not solely that.

He urged policymakers to reconsider this narrative, referencing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s speech and disagreeing with the portrayal of net-zero as a cost.

“The Prime Minister made a big speech. I don’t agree with some parts of it though. One key aspect was to present net-zero as a cost. It is not. That is a policy choice,” Stark emphasised, urging a narrative shift for net-zero as an opportunity while protecting vulnerable groups from financial strain.

Earlier this year, the Aldersgate Group revealed that neglecting to bolster the industrial sector and respond to global competition driven by the race to net-zero could put the UK at risk of losing £224bn by 2050.