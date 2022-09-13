Net-Zero Business Barometer: edie readers called upon to take 10-minute survey

To help keep track of the net-zero transition and assess UK Plc’s key challenges and opportunities regarding decarbonisation, edie is running a bi-annual Net-Zero Business Barometer. This 10-minute survey, developed in association with Inspired Plc, will provide edie readers with a much-needed temperature check when it comes to the pace and scale of the UK’s net-zero transition.

The survey is open to energy and carbon professionals, sustainability, CSR and environmental managers and anyone else who holds some level of responsibility for managing and/or delivering their organisation’s decabonisation strategy. It is open to professionals in all sectors and at organisations of all sizes.

It includes questions on topics such as publicising net-zero targets, prioritising funding for decarbonisation and engaging staff with climate action. Respondents are also invited to anonymously disclose information on specific challenges, priorities and opportunities they face on the net-zero journey. The survey will close on Friday 7 October.

TAKE THE SURVEY BELOW: