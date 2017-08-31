ABB to deliver battery storage system for Burbo Bank windfarm

Industrial automation specialist ABB will provide a 2MW battery storage system to support the use of renewable energy at the 90MW Burbo Bank offshore windfarm near Liverpool, in the first deal of its kind in the UK.

ABB’s energy storage solution will help stabilise grid frequency and support the supply of reliable power at DONG Energy’s windfarm, which is capable of delivering electricity for up to 80,000 homes.

“We are delighted to implement this innovative solution which will enable the integration of clean wind energy, without compromising grid stability and power quality to consumers,” said ABB’s managing director of high voltage products business unit Giandomenico Rivetti.

“Energy storage is playing a key role in the evolution of the power network and is a strategic focus area to reinforce our position as a partner of choice for a stronger, smarter and greener grid.”

Frequency response is used by the National Grid to manage stability. Frequency variables are constantly changing through input capability and output demands, but must remain close to 50Hz so that everything from power stations to home appliances aren’t affected.

The 2MW battery, set to be installed by the end of 2017, will give the Burbo Bank windfarm the ability to inject or reduce bursts of active power being sent to the National Grid.

“The need for grid flexibility continues to grow,” said DONG Energy senior vice president, partnerships, M&A and asset management Ole Kjems Sørensen.

“As a leader in providing low-carbon energy, we are keen to be part of the solution to make the energy system smarter and to help National Grid manage grid stability,” “This innovative solution we have developed with ABB is a good example of implementing our vision.”

Wind in the sails

The Burbo Bank offshore windfarm has been fully operational since 2007, and has recently started using the planet's biggest and most powerful wind turbines to generate electricity.

Lego has invested a 25% stake in the Burbo Bank Extension wind farm off the coast of Liverpool. With a capacity of 5.3GW, the farm helped Lego hit its 100% renewable energy three years early.

Last year, DONG Energy launched a new scheme that offered commercial customers financial rewards for turning down their consumption or increasing onsite generation when the wind isn't blowing. The Renewable Balancing Reserve service was DONG’s latest attempt to balance the intermittent supply of wind with customer demand.

In February, DONG Energy announced an "important step" in its green transformation, with a pledge to completely phase-out coal from its heat and power generation by 2023.

George Ogleby