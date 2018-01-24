Budweiser launches renewables label to celebrate 100% clean energy commitment

Global brewers Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) is placing a renewable electricity label on any Budweiser beer that has been brewed using 100% renewable electricity, as part of a communications push to educate consumers on the firm's sustainability strategy.

Budweiser has committed to brew all of its beers around the world with 100% renewable electricity by 2025, aligning itself to parent company AB InBev’s aims. From Spring 2018, beers sold in the US will be equipped with the renewable electricity symbol to signify that the country is the first where beer will be brewed from solely renewable sources.

“We know that climate change is an important issue for consumers. However, they aren’t sure how their everyday actions can make a difference,” Budweiser’s global vice president Brian Perkins said. "The renewable electricity symbol helps consumers make smarter everyday choices that can have a positive, meaningful impact.”

The renewable energy sourced in the US will come from the Thunder Ranch Wind Farm in Oklahoma, which is powered an operated by Enel Green Power. The label will then be added to other markets once they’ve reached 100% renewable status for electricity consumption and purchases.

Budweiser is calling on other brands to adopt the symbol to help create a new movement that celebrates renewable electricity and educates consumers on the roll it has in tackling climate change.

Considering that Budweiser sells 41 million products a day around the world, the company claims that switching to renewables to cover global production would equate to removing 48,000 cars off the road every year.

Drink to that

AB InBev’s chief sustainability officer Tony Milikin added: “To brew the perfect beer we need the highest quality natural ingredients. This is why we’re working to ensure a thriving, sustainable environment for the next 100 years and beyond.”

Last year, AB InBev revealed that it had saved $60m (£46.5m) in the past four years through energy-efficiency improvements, while also passing key water stewardship and carbon reduction targets.

AB InBev has generated water savings equivalent to more than 55 billion 12oz beer cans and saved $60m through the implementation of energy-efficiency technologies and initiatives.

AB InBev made its commitment to renewable energy through the RE100 initiative. A new report released by the initiative earlier this week noted that Marks & Spencer, Sky PLC and Elopak Inc, were among the European companies that hit a target of sourcing 100% of their electricity from renewables in 2016.

Matt Mace