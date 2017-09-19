EXCLUSIVE: edie Explains Solar PPAs guide published

A power purchase agreement (PPA), is a contract between an energy generator and an energy buyer or 'end-user'. PPAs can provide a fixed price for energy generated over the duration of the contract, removing exposure to energy price volatility and allowing for accurate and predictable cost planning.

There are also significant cost savings to be made, as grid power prices rise over time and the PPA rate remains stable. Plus, the energy generator covers all the costs of installing and running the system.

But how do they work, what are your options and how do you know if a PPA is right for your business? In this exclusive guide, in partnership with Lightsource, edie explains it all through the lens of Solar PPAs.

From site requirements to what to look out for at contract stage, the latest in our series gives you all the insight you need to make the next step in hedging your energy costs and creating brand new renewable energy.

---DOWNLOAD THE GUIDE HERE---