Lego hits 100% renewable energy target three years early

The Lego group has today (17 May) revealed that it has reached its target of balancing 100% of its energy use with energy from renewable sources three years early.

After spending almost £700m over four years on investments into offshore wind farms, the Lego Group has reached the point where total output from the invested projects exceeds the total energy use consumed at all Lego factories, stores and offices globally.

The latest project that Lego invested in was a 25% stake in the Burbo Bank Extension wind farm off the coast of Liverpool. The windfarm officially opened today, and will use the world's biggest and most powerful wind turbines to deliver clean energy with a capacity of 5.3GW.

“We work to leave a positive impact on the planet and I am truly excited about the inauguration of the Burbo Bank Extension wind farm,” Lego’s chief executive Bali Padda said.

“This development means we have now reached the 100% renewable energy milestone three years ahead of target. Together with our partners, we intend to continue investing in renewable energy to help create a better future for the builders of tomorrow.”

A total of £691m has been invested since 2012 to deliver more than 160MW of renewable energy through various projects. In comparison, 260GWh of energy was used by the Group in 2016 to produce more than 75bn Lego bricks that are sold annually.

Lego attributes the success of this milestone to its partnership with the WWF Climate Savers programme. The company has also joined the RE100, the global initiative for companies committed to using 100% renewable energy.

Child’s play

To raise awareness of both the milestone and the role that renewable energy can play in society, Lego has secured a Guinness World Record for the largest Lego brick wind turbine. The turbine stands at 7.5m tall and was made to mimic the near-200m turbines found at the Burbo Bank Extension.

Lego has challenged children across the globe to help protect the planet through the Lego Planet Crew. Hundreds of children from the Liverpool area and more than one million on the Lego Life social media platform have been encouraged to imagine their own renewable energy projects.

In 2015, the company announced plans to build a new £100m Sustainable Materials Centre in its search for more environmentally-friendly materials to be used in its products and packaging.

