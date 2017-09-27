National Grid hails 'greenest ever' summer

New figures released today by the National Grid show almost 52% of electricity generation over the summer came from low carbon and renewable sources.

The figures from 21 June to 22 September compare to 35 per cent over the same time period four years ago and show the growing role renewable energy is playing in the UK.

And in what National Grid claims is a ‘world first’, the company has also launched a new piece of software (26 September), which forecasts the carbon intensity of electricity up to two days ahead.

The software combines the company’s deep knowledge of the UK energy system with weather data from the Met Office to forecast the share of renewable and non-renewable energy, which will be on the grid over the next 48 hours and the resulting carbon emissions.

All the partners in the project have also agreed to make the software available so tech companies can adapt it for their own applications.

“We’re providing our forecast data in a format that allows technology companies to build innovative apps and software that could make a real difference to how and when people use energy,” said director of the system operator, Duncan Burt.

“Clear and concise information that can tell you in advance when’s best to turn on the washing machine, load the dishwasher or charge your car for example, is a step in the right direction towards a low-carbon future.”

Bryony Worthington, an executive director at Environmental Defense Fund Europe, said: “We are calling on those operating in the electricity market, including suppliers, manufacturers, aggregators, regulators and policymakers, to take advantage of this innovative, free-to-use tool to deliver smart, resilient infrastructure that cuts pollution, boosts renewables and unlocks costs savings for consumers.”

Jamie Hailstone

This article first appeared on edie's sister title, Utility Week