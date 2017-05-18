edie Live exhibitor focus: EWT

With the doors at edie Live opening in just a few days, we get up close and personal with some of our exhibitors to find out what visitors can expect to see from them at the show, what's new and how they can help in the drive towards sustainability targets.

In our final instalment we find out from wind energy technology company EWT why visitors should make a beeline for stand L6. Get your free event pass now.

Why visitors should come to your stand during edie Live

EWT is the acknowledged leading company in the sub 1MW wind turbine market place within the UK, with over 350 turbines now installed. This, combined with our sector leading energy yields, high availability and lost cost of ownership make us the logical choice for sustainability professions requiring fantastic long term results.

Therefore, EWT are at edie Live to meet energy and sustainability professionals, learn about their sites and operations, ensuring we can build a solution that finds the revenue stream that works for them.

We know that all companies wishing to switch to other energy suppliers must invest significant amounts of time and money, if only in personnel and we can take you through the process and deliver a solution which meets the demands of a company, without any upfront cost! Additionally, we can then deliver a solution by utilising onshore wind, as well as other renewable energy sources, which can then provide the lowest cost energy to them.

What is the biggest challenge you can help them overcome?

EWT can assist in resolving the “Planning application” minefield, which we realise can be quite complex and, therefore, increase the likelihood of their application being accredited quicker.

What is the biggest opportunity you can help them maximise?

EWT believes that every organisation/company nowadays knows that they should maximise their energy efficiency, secure their energy costs over the next 20 years and improve their green credentials / reduce their carbon footprint. If not for the sake of the planet, to fundamentally reduce their own energy costs. With our new DW61/1MW wind turbine, we know we have the product to deliver this vision.

What will we see that’s new?

We will, for the first time be exhibiting our newest product – the DW61/1MW. This turbine can operate at tip heights of less than 80m, which ensures that planners can approve them easily whilst at the same time delivering market leading energy yields.

Why edie Live?

With the wide range of industry professional attending, including personnel directly involved in energy management, sustainability management, environmental management, facilities management, CSR management and estates management, what other opportunity exists for EWT to deliver our positive energy cost saving message to the energy managers that matter in such a precise way.

What’s your top tip for driving sustainability results?

The key to sustainability success is ensuring that each company understands and researches the range of options available to that organisation and not to go for a straight package as there is no “one size fits all” solution for all. This means that, if delivered, the solution will ensure a successful delivery of both a profitable and sustainable programme.

