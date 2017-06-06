Election 2017 manifesto matrix: What the parties have pledged on energy and environment policy

6 June 2017, source edie newsroom

Which party has taken the most ambitious stance on tackling air quality? Which would prioritise energy efficiency and ban fracking? And has anyone mentioned the Sustainable Development Goals? edie has rounded up the most important inclusions (and exclusions) from each of the main parties’ manifestos into a single, easy-to-read document.

edie's manifesto matrix allows you to easily rank each party against the others on the areas of green policy that are most important to you. (Scroll down for download link)

It’s decision time. Tension is mounting among the green business community ahead of the UK election, with today's results of edie's green policy survey revealing the key areas of policy that sustainability professionals want the next UK Government to focus on.

Energy efficiency, the 25-Year Plan for the Environment, and a green Brexit form the top-three policy priorities for edie readers - but which party will answer those demands?

The edie team has trawled through the official manifestos of the Conservatives, Labour, the Lib Dems, the Green Party and SNP to bring you a full breakdown of the green policy pledges for each of the main parties in a single, easy-to-read document.

From decentralised energy plans through to national waste strategies, our downloadable manifesto matrix allows you to easily rank each party against the others across the areas of green policy that are most important to you.

--- Read the full manifesto matrix here ---


 

Tags

Brexit | Green Party | Green Policy | theresa may

Topics

Water | Waste & resource management | Energy efficiency & low-carbon | Climate change | Renewables | Green policy
