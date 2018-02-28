Three-quarters of public sector sustainability workers braced for post-Brexit 'race to the bottom'

Almost three quarters of sustainability professionals working within public sector organisations believe that the UK's impending departure from the European Union (EU) will hinder delivery of strategies and projects, according to exclusive new research from edie's Sector Insight report.

An in-depth survey of 50 sustainability and environment managers working exclusively within UK public sector organisations was carried out by edie between November 2017 and January 2018. The survey found that 73% of respondents expect Brexit to have a negative impact on the development or delivery of their organisation’s strategy and activities, with many expressing fears of a “race to the bottom”.

Primary concerns highlighted by respondents included heightened costs for essential resources like energy, as well as weakened protections for the 80% of environmental laws that currently derive from EU legislation.

While 73% of respondents claimed the Brexit will have a negative impact on their organisation’s sustainability strategy, almost 9% believe that severing ties with the EU will create additional benefits. Almost 18% believe that Brexit will have no impact on strategies or activities.

“The UK’s departure from the EU has added an additional layer of uncertainty to the cocktail of short-term fiscal austerity and rising demographic challenges such as mass urbanisation and a growing population,” the report stated.

“Universities have legitimate concerns about loss of access to EU research funding and student mobility schemes, while a drop-off in Europeans working in the UK since the Brexit vote is already driving an NHS staffing crisis.”

The public sector employs more than a sixth of British workers - 5.4 million people compared with the private sector’s 26.4 million. Whereas large private companies can raise capital for sustainability projects, the UK public sector has been engaged in one of the world’s most extensive programmes of deficit reduction. Across the UK, post-crisis cutbacks have forced Local Government to make do with less.

To deal with the austerity bite, public sector bodies must be selective when scaling-up sustainability projects and solutions, heightening the importance on project delivery and returns on investment.

When asked what the most significant sustainability investment areas were for public bodies in the 2017/18 financial year, almost two-thirds (62%) of respondents to edie’s survey cited energy-efficiency upgrades within their top-three priorities.

Carbon-reduction programmes were listed in the top-three for 46% of survey respondents, while behaviour change initiatives made the top-three for exactly two-fifths (40%) of respondents.

edie’s Sector Insight report

The 27-page report includes the exclusive results of an in-depth survey of public-sector sustainability professionals, along with key industry facts and stats, inspiring sustainability success stories and best-practice case studies from an array of NHS Trusts, academic institutions and local authorities.

It then goes on to explore three drivers, four challenges and five opportunities facing sustainability professionals in the sector.

