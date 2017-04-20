Green Investment Bank sold to Macquarie in £2.3bn deal

The UK Government has completed the sale of the Green Investment Bank (GIB) to Australian investment bank Macquarie today (20 April) for around £2.3bn, a flurry of reports have claimed.

Climate Minister Nick Hurd this morning confirmed the deal after months of delays caused by heavy criticism from politicians and environmental campaigners.

The deal will see Macquaire pay £1.7bn with a further £600m supplied by UK-based pension fund Universities Superannuation Scheme. The Government is expected to retain a £140m stake in GIB assets which it will keep until a stronger return can be made for the UK taxpayer.

Long-standing concerns that Macquarie could asset-strip the GIB will be rejected by Hurd, who is expected to claim that the deal will maintain the institution’s green mission and offer the best deal for the public purse.

Green groups have been quick to reiterate the importance for the GIB to continue its original aim of delivering low-carbon finance.

WWF chief adviser on economics and development Karen Ellis said: “Now that the sale of the GIB has been confirmed, Macquarie must guarantee that the green mission of the bank is protected and maintained and that it will provide substantial new capital for green investments.

“Numerous market failures are constraining the availability of finance for green investment, so to ensure the GIB continues to deliver on its mandate, it should invest in novel green projects, which are less likely to be funded privately; it needs to focus on crowding in additional finance by reducing the barriers to investment. Green growth has the ability to power our economy, create more jobs and dramatically reduce emissions, and we should not miss out on the opportunities it offers.”

Sale controversy

The announcement has been widely-anticipated since the judicial review, initiated by rival bidder Sustainable Development Capital (SDCL), was thrown out of the court last week.

The controversy over the sale surrounds the environmental reputation of Macquarie, dubbed the 'Vampire Bank' for its track record after buying Thames Valley. And with the value of green assets set to rise significantly in the upcoming years, fears exist that the UK taxpayer risks being short-changed by the deal.

Gov to rush through Green Investment Bank sell off b4 election, announcement expected soon. Reckless decision, undermines low-carbon economy — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) April 19, 2017

The GIB's privatisation has faced a wave of opposition from green campaigners and senior officials in Westminster. Green Party co-leader Caroline Lucas has today criticised the “reckless decision” to sell off the bank as “undermining the low-carbon economy”, while former Energy Minister Greg Barker has said control over the bank should be retained by ministers at BEIS who have the “right vision” and “understand its value”.

Commenting on the news, Greenpeace UK policy director Dr Doug Parr said: "At a time when the Government should be shoring up low-carbon industry for post-Brexit Britain, they have given away one of our key tools for advancing green technologies. The hole left by the GIB will slow our transition to a clean energy system, set us back on reaching our climate targets, and mean more of the jobs from new sectors will go elsewhere.

“If the Government picks up its pace, the UK could be a world leader in renewable and green technology. But selling a great British success story, which levered private money into eco-projects, to a controversial Australian bank known for asset-stripping, is a disaster. We need investment in the booming clean technology industry in the UK, for skilled jobs, fairer bills and a healthy economy to see us through the next uncertain few years and in to the future."

Green investment

Since its creation in November 2012, the GIB has invested £2.7bn in more than 85 UK green infrastructure projects, ranging across wind energy, biomass and energy-from-waste (EfW) facilities.

In recent times, the bank has provided £7m to an energy efficiency project, announced plans to upgrade a district heating scheme in the north of Scotland, and also raised £355m in the second tranche of investment for its Offshore Wind Fund. The GIB has also raised close to £1bn for the world’s first offshore wind fund, making it the largest renewable energy fund in the UK.

