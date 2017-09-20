Sustainable Business Covered podcast: Meeting the drivers of the circular economy

Waste specialists Veolia discuss how investing in people can help drive emerging new business models, while UK start up Rype Office explains how 007 and the NHS are linked together through remanufacturing.

edie senior reporter Matt Mace and reporter George Ogleby come together in the studio for this 31st episode of the Sustainable Business Covered podcast, which features two sets of exclusive interviews.

Veolia's senior executive vice-president UK & Ireland Estelle Brachlianoff reflects on the success of the company’s third national apprentice of the year awards ceremony at Westminster. With more than 300 apprentices across the business, Veolia is helping to equip young people with the technical skills required to help solve the world’s greatest issues such as climate change and resource scarcity.

Veolia’s desire to harness the potential of the younger generation forms part of its overarching ambition to become a company at the forefront of a resource revolution. In this podcast, Brachlianoff explains how the next generation needs to grasp new ideas and principles to drive the circular economy.

Later in the podcast episode, UK-based Rype Office's director Greg Lavery discusses the current marketplace for remanufactured office products, and how stories can act as a crucial selling point for closed-loop products.

You can listen to this podcast for free, with no fees or registration required. The podcast will be relevant for sustainability professionals, energy managers, resource efficiency experts and anyone else who has an interest in sustainable business and climate change.

