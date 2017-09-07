The state of sustainability: edie launches manufacturing sector report

The key sustainability drivers, challenges and opportunities facing UK businesses are being explored in a new series of industry-focused edie insight reports, with the second sector summary investigating the state of sustainability in manufacturing published today (7 September).

It is clear that a fundamental shift in business model approaches will be required across all industries if Britain is to fall in line with the levels of carbon reduction and resource efficiency required to mitigate global warming and guarantee security of supply.

But is this shift happening fast enough in each business sector? What are the big challenges facing sustainability professionals; and how can those challenges be turned into opportunities for the industry they operate in?

These are some of the key questions edie seeks to answer in our new series of downloadable, in-depth sector summary reports, which will be released throughout the year.

From retail and construction through to food & drink and hospitality & leisure, the edie insight reports will provide an end-to-end overview of the state of sustainability across different sectors, with the support of industry surveys, business case studies and expert commentary.

--- READ THE MANUFACTURING SECTOR SUMMARY HERE ---

The second sector summary report has been released today, exploring the state of sustainability in Britain's manufacturing industry. The report was produced with input from EEF, the manufacturers’ organisation and Centrica, and incorporates the key findings from our own industry survey to outline five drivers, challenges and opportunities facing sustainability professionals in the sector.

Case studies from the likes of BMW, Coca-Cola, AkzoNobel and Unilever are combined with exclusive commentary from organisations such as Adnams, Dell and The Climate Group in the 23-page report, which concludes with a look at some of the latest technologies and innovations which are shaping the manufacturing business models of the future.

The first edie insight report released in July explored some of the main themes surround sustainability within the UK retail sector. You can download that report here.

