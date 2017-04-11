edie Live Exhibitor Spotlight: Chauvin Arnoux

Ahead of edie Live at the NEC on 23-24 May we get up close and personal with some of our exhibitors to find out what visitors can expect to see at the show, what's new and how they can help in the drive towards sustainability targets.

This week, we hear from measuring and monitoring experts Chauvin Arnoux about why visitors should stop by stand M36.

Why should visitors come to your stand during edie Live?

Chauvin Arnoux will be exhibiting a comprehensive range of electrical test and measuring instruments, with a particular emphasis on power quality analysers, energy loggers, thermal imaging cameras, and other items to assist customers in improving the energy efficiency of their facility. We will also be showing our new Energy Efficiency Business Solution (EEBS).

If a customer’s objectives are to reduce energy use through the identification and rectification of inefficient equipment, or to resolve unscheduled, and unexpected, out of hours’ energy consumption, then we have everything they need in our vast range of test instrumentation.

What is the biggest challenge you can help visitors overcome?

With small businesses using 46% of total electricity out of hours (between 6pm and 8am), and 20% of a business' annual energy costs being wasted through the use of energy inefficient equipment, Chauvin Arnoux can provide instruments that will show exactly how much power is being used, where, by what, and at what times.

What is the biggest opportunity you can help them maximise?

Every organisation should want to maximise their energy efficiency and improve their green credentials / reduce their carbon footprint. If not for the sake of the planet, to fundamentally reduce their own energy costs. We have an extensive range of products to help them achieve this.

What will we see that’s new?

During edie Live Chauvin Arnoux will be showing our new Energy Efficiency Business Solution, which contains everything a facility manager needs to make their facility more energy efficient. It is also aimed at electrical contractors, and others, to enable them to expand their business offer and energy efficiency survey service to others.

Why edie Live?

With visitors including personnel directly involved in energy management, sustainability management, environmental management, facilities management, CSR management and estates management all attending edie live, it’s a great opportunity to show our products to the very people that need them in one fell swoop.

What’s your top tip for driving sustainability results?

In order to drive sustainability successfully within a business it needs to be understood and viewed by that business as not only vital for achieving non-financial metrics, such as energy, environment and social responsibility, but also crucial to maintain business and financial performance in the coming years. Unless both views are realised it is unlikely that the business will truly embrace any sustainability program.

Get your free pass for the UK’s only destination event for sustainable business.

Still need to reserve your space on the floorplan? You’ll need to be quick. Contact david.griffiths@fav-house.com.