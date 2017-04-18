edie Live Exhibitor Spotlight: Ofgem E-Serve

Ahead of edie Live at the NEC on 23-24 May we get up close and personal with some of our exhibitors to find out what visitors can expect to see at the show, what's new and how they can help in the drive towards sustainability targets.

This week, Ofgem E-Serve md Chris Poulton tells us how they can help visitors who come to stand J42.

Why should visitors come to your stand during edie Live?

We’re the division of Ofgem that administers government schemes, like the Renewable Heat Incentive and Feed-in Tariffs, so anyone wishing to join them has to apply through us. At our stand you’ll find information on how to apply and our friendly, knowledgeable staff to answer your questions.

We know switching to renewable energy involves investing significant amounts of money in technology upfront and that the financial support provided by the schemes is crucial. Our job is to ensure applicants understand the eligibility criteria for the schemes and what they need to do to get their application right.

What is the biggest challenge you can help visitors overcome?

We help scheme applicants navigate the rules and regulations, which we realise can be quite complex, and increase the likelihood of their application being accredited quicker.

What is the biggest opportunity you can help them maximise?

As the administrator of the government’s renewable energy incentive schemes the biggest opportunity we offer is access to financial support for switching to green energy.

What will we see that’s new?

We’ll have some new, fresh exhibition stands and we’ll be able to update visitors with information on new regulations around the Renewable Heat Incentive.

Why edie Live?

By coming along to events like this we’re able to answer people’s questions directly and help them understand what’s required to apply to the schemes. It’s also a great opportunity for us to meet industry professionals and keep up-to-date with the latest developments in the sector.

What’s your top tip for driving sustainability results?

The key to increasing results from sustainability is understanding how to manage investment most efficiently. For us it’s about providing information and guidance about the schemes we run so applicants understand the likely costs and investments required to participate.

Get your free pass for the UK’s only destination event for sustainable business.

Still need to reserve your space on the floorplan? You’ll need to be quick. Contact david.griffiths@fav-house.com.