edie Live exhibitor focus: Munters

Ahead of edie Live at the NEC on 23-24 May, we get up close and personal with some of our exhibitors to find out what visitors can expect to see from them at the show, what's new and how they can help in the drive towards sustainability targets.

This week, air treatment specialist Munters explains what will be showcased on stand K42.

Why should visitors come to your stand during edie Live?

Energy efficiency has become an integral part of building services design, maintenance and upgrade. Many organisations overlook air handling units (AHU’s) when looking to save energy. Upgrading AHU’s with plug fans using EC motor technology can realise significant savings. Munters has several case studies that prove the excellent results in energy reduction.

EC fan technology has been proven to reduce energy consumption, lower CO2 emissions and improve AHU efficiency (compared to belt driven fans). At Nissan Sunderland, replacing fans with plug fan technology saved £19,000pa running costs with an ROI

What is the biggest challenge you can help visitors overcome?

EC fan upgrades can help organisations looking to save energy, lower costs or increase production while keeping existing equipment. The new designs provide higher air flow for the same or lower energy use, or are used to reduce energy bills, which lowers operating costs, and cuts CO2. Munters service includes data logging before and after to highlight savings with evidence.

What is the biggest opportunity you can help them maximise?

Improved energy efficiency and improvements to AHU systems. To increase heating and cooling recovery, all provided in an AHU refurbishment with an EC fan installation.

What will we see that’s new?

EC fans can be controlled in a number of ways. Munters has developed CO2 level monitoring and demand based fan speeds, offering further reductions in energy costs. A modular construction system that allows a speedy installation, and easy access.

Why edie Live?

Munters exhibited at edie Live 2016. The show offered the ideal platform to introduce plug fans to the market, meet with customers, and network with industry professionals. A busy event that even saw customers queuing to get onto the Munters stand.

What’s your top tip for driving sustainability results?

Talk to us about our free surveys. Munters provide a survey and data logging service that identifies and qualifies AHU's on site. Measuring the existing usage means we can calculate actual payback that is likely to be achieved.

Get your free pass for the UK’s only destination event for sustainable business.

Still need to reserve your space on the floorplan? You’ll need to be quick. Contact david.griffiths@fav-house.com.