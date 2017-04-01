Open for business: England launches world's largest water retail market

The water retail market for England's non-domestic water customers is now officially open for business, with company's across the country able to grasp a portion of an expected £200m economic boost that the opening is expected to bring.

With water retail competition opening on 1 April, non-domestic water users now have the option to switch suppliers of water retail services.

Structured to follow the success of a similar market opening in Scotland in 2008, the competition will encourage new companies and innovation to move within sector to create greater efficiency, services and cost reductions.

Defra, which is working with market regulator Ofwat to oversee the delivery of water retail competition in England, expects the new system to generate around £200m in benefits for the UK economy.

But whether those economic benefits will be fully realised remains to be seen. A recent survey carried out by Ofwat revealed that two-thirds of organisations remain unaware of imminent changes to the water market.

The opening of competition is already shaking-up how the traditional water suppliers and service providers are interacting with the market. For example, Anglian Water Business (AWB) and NWG Business have teamed up to create a new retailer of water and wastewater services in England and Scotland, marking the latest in a line of water retail business mergers.

Matt Mace